2021 ICC Awards: Complete Winners List

ICC Umpire of the Year – Marais Erasmus

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year – Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year – Tammy Beaumont (England)

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year – Janneman Malan (South Africa)

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year – Fatima Sana (Pakistan)

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year – Zeeshan Maqsood (Oman)

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year – Andrea-Mae Zepeda (Austria)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year – Babar Azam

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year – Lizelle Lee

ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year - Smriti Mandhana