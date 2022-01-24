2021 ICC Awards: Complete Winners List

ICC Umpire of the Year – Marais Erasmus
ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year – Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)
ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year – Tammy Beaumont (England)
ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year – Janneman Malan (South Africa)
ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year – Fatima Sana (Pakistan)
ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year – Zeeshan Maqsood (Oman)
ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year – Andrea-Mae Zepeda (Austria)
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year – Babar Azam
ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year – Lizelle Lee
ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year - Smriti Mandhana