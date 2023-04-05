2023 Cricket World Cup: US clinches Qualifier spot after victory against Jersey

Windhoek [Namibia], April 5 : The US has sealed their place in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in a thrilling encounter against Jersey on Tuesday at United Ground.

Jersey put in the USA to bat first with the top spot up for grabs in CWC Qualifier Play-off.

The USA were restricted to just 231 in their 50 overs. Jersey picked up wickets at regular intervals, but opener Steven Taylor held on to one end. He played some crucial partnerships with Saiteja Mukkamalla (54-run stand) and Gajanand Singh (69) which bailed USA out of trouble.

Nisarg Patel and Jessy Singh made vital contributions lower down the order to push USA to a defendable total. Benjamin Ward was the pick of the bowlers, breaking the back of the USA batting line-up by taking four wickets.

In reply, Jersey's chase never took off as Ali Khan ran through the top and middle-order with a five-wicket haul inside the first six overs. Asa Tribe and Jonty Jenner went on the defensive to curb USA's ascendency but were already playing catch-up having lost half their side with just 17 runs on board.

Once Jenner was dismissed, Asa Tribe put together a brilliant Benjamin Ward 97-run stand that gave Jersey hopes of mounting an unlikely comeback before the duo fell within a span of four overs as the USA wrested control.

At 168/8, Jersey were down and out but there was yet another twist in the tale - Julius Sumerauer and Charles Perchard took the attack to the USA and once again gave their side a glimmer of hope. However, those hopes were dashed as Ali Khan returned and picked up two wickets to finish with figures of 7/32.

In the end, USA stood victorious with 25 runs victory.

The win, along with Namibia's victory over Canada, ensured that the USA finish in the top two and as a result, sealed the berth in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

