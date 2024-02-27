Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton from Namibia Smashes Fastest T20I hundred in 33 balls Against Nepal

In a major world record Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has broken the record for the fastest T20I hundred in men's cricket. He achieved the milestone during the opening match of the tri-nation series in Nepal. Playing against the home side, he brought up his century in 33 balls, thus bettering Nepal's Kushal Malla's record by one ball.

In all, Loftie-Eaton scored 101 off 36 balls, which included 11 fours and eight sixes. The 92 runs he scored in boundaries were also the most by a batter in T20Is.Unsurprisingly Loftie-Eaton was named player of the match, also taking two wickets.Chris Gayle’s 30-ball century in a 2013 IPL match remains the overall record.