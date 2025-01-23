50 Years of Wankhede Stadium: Mumbai Cricket Association Achieves Guinness World Record For Largest Cricket Ball Sentence

The Mumbai Cricket Association has set a Guinness World Record for the largest cricket ball sentence at Wankhede Stadium using 14,505 red and white cricket balls. The record was achieved as part of the MCA's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic stadium. Wankhede Stadium has been the home ground for many of India's cricketing legends and was the venue for the national team's 2011 World Cup victory.

"We are thrilled to announce that the Mumbai Cricket Association has achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest cricket ball sentence at Wankhede Stadium using 14,505 red & white cricket balls," said MCA president Ajinkya Naik. "This incredible feat commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first Test match at Wankhede is dedicated to the memory of Late Shri Eknath Solkar and other former Mumbai players who have served Mumbai cricket and are no longer with us."

The record was set on the anniversary of the first international match played at Wankhede Stadium between India and the West Indies from January 23-29, 1975, in which Solkar scored a century.

"MCA will give the balls which were used to achieve this record to the aspiring cricketers of schools clubs and NGOs in the city encouraging them to take inspiration from this record and achieve greater milestones in their careers" the governing body said in a statement.