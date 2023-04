Aarya Desai joins Kolkata Knight Riders camp for IPL 2023

Kolkata [West Bengal], April 14 : Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired the services of Aarya Desai and he has joined their roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday.

IPL released a Media Advisory which said, " Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday brought Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Desai represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has played 3 First-Class matches and has 151 runs against his name. He joins KKR for Rs 20 Lakh."

As Aarya Desai joins the KKR camp, the Knights are engaged in an end-to-end battle against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

While speaking at the toss KKR skipper Nitish Rana said, "We'll bowl first. We've been practising here and there has been dew. Keeping in mind, we want to chase. Same XI for today."

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

