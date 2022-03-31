Abdul Qadir posthumously inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

Lahore, March 31 Legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir on Thursday was posthumously inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame ahead of the second ODI between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In an international career spanning from 1977 to 1993, Qadir picked 236 wickets in 67 Tests at an average of 32.80 and 132 ODI scalps in 104 ODIs at an average of 26.16.

Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, currently serving as the head coach of the men's team, inducted Abdul Qadir into the eight-man elite Hall of fame by presenting the commemorative cap and plaque to his youngest son, leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who is part of Pakistan's white-ball squad for the ongoing series against Australia.

"I am sure dad watching from up there will be absolutely delighted and pleased with the way his institution has recognised him today in front of his own fans and at his favourite cricket ground. Cricket was everything for him and on behalf of my family, I thank the PCB for acknowledging his services to Pakistan and the global game," said Usman in a statement by the PCB.

Ironically, Qadir's best Test performance came at the Gaddafi Stadium when he took nine for 56 against England in 1987. He played seven ODIs at the venue but he is most remembered for his nine-ball 16 not out against the West Indies in the 1987 World Cup that earned Pakistan a one-wicket victory and a place in the semi-finals ahead of the two-time former world champions.

"He was a cricket genius who was always happy to share his knowledge and experience. He took a lot of pride in the art he had mastered that ultimately gave a new dimension to cricket. Rest followed him and contributed in making wrist spin bowling a lethal weapon that is equally entertaining to watch and follow in all formats of the game," added Usman, who has played 16 T20Is for Pakistan.

Qadir, widely regarded to have revived wrist-spin in the cricketing world during the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on September 6, 2019, aged 63.

"It is an honour and pride for me to formally induct Abdul Qadir into the PCB Hall of Fame on behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Abdul Qadir is a hero and a star for all generations for his outstanding and marvelous contributions to this great game," stated Mushtaq.

