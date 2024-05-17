Honey Trap Case: NIA Charge-Sheets Mumbai Man in Pakistan-Led Indian Navy Spying Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday charge-sheeted one more person in the Indian Navy spying case involving Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Amaan Salim Shaikh is a key accused in the case, involving a conspiracy by Pakistani agents to 'honey-trap' Indian Navy personnel to gather secret information regarding the defence establishments.

The anti-terror agency, which filed a supplementary chargesheet on Friday in the NIA special court at Visakhapatnam, charged Amaan, a resident of Mumbai (Maharashtra), under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA, which took over the case on June 5, last year found during its investigation that Amaan was working for a suspected Pakistani agent, Usman, to further the anti-India conspiracy.

He was also receiving money from other suspected Pakistani operatives, including Meer Balaj Khan, Alven and certain other individuals, through crypto channels for completing tasks assigned by the Pakistani intelligence operatives. On November 6, 2023, the NIA charge-sheeted two accused persons in connection with the case.

Further investigations in the case, initially registered at the Counter Intelligence Cell police station of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, are underway.