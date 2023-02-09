IND vs AUS: R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 450 Test wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin has reached the 450 Test wickets mark. The veteran off-spinner made it to this landmark figure in the 1st Test match which started today at VCA Stadium. His 450th Test victim was Aussie wicketkeeper-batter, Alex Carey. With this, Ashwin also became the 2nd fastest to reach the 450-Test wickets mark.

Ashwin has become just the ninth bowler in Test cricket history to reach 450 Test wickets. He is also just the second Indian after Anil Kumble to reach the 450 Test wickets mark. R Ashwin, who has played in 89 Test matches to date, sits right behind Australia’s Nathan Lyon, who has 460 Test wickets in 115 games, for ninth place on the list of most wicket-takers in Test cricket history. Ashwin's strike came as a much-needed breakthrough for India, who had leaked a few runs to Carey and Pater Handscomb. The two batters had added 53 runs for the seventh Australian wicket before Ashwin broke through. One wicket brought another as Ashwin then lapped up the wicket of Pat Cummins three overs later, with Virat Kohli completing an easy catch at first slip. Ashwin accounted for two of the six Australian wickets to fall for in the second session, while Jadeja grabbed the remaining four.