AFG vs BAN 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match in India

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 8, 2025 17:42 IST2025-10-08T17:07:22+5:302025-10-08T17:42:31+5:30

AFG vs BAN 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match in India | AFG vs BAN 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match in India

AFG vs BAN 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match in India

Next

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat in the first ODI against Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Afghanistan will aim to start the series on a positive note after losing all three T20Is against Bangladesh. Bangladesh enters the match with confidence after a 3-0 win in the T20I series and will look to continue its strong form. The match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. Fans can watch the live stream through the Fancode app or website.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Info

  • Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI

  • Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

  • Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

  • Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

  • Toss Timing: 5:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

  • Live Telecast on TV in India: Not Available 

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Weather Report, Pitch Report of Abu Dhabi

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature is predicted at 38°C and the minimum at 28°C.

The pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers are likely to get some movement if they bowl in the right areas. Pacers may have to use slower balls and cutters as the ball gets older. Spinners can benefit from the dry conditions in the middle overs and get some turn if they bowl slowly. Batters are expected to play cautiously against the new ball. Once the ball softens, they can take advantage and shift the pressure back to the bowlers. Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first because dew could affect the second innings.

A score of 270-280 is considered competitive for the side batting first. Anything lower could give the chasing team a better chance of winning.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Playing 11s

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali(w), Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Open in app
Tags :Live StreamingAfghanistan men's cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamSheikh Zayed StadiumAbu DhabiCricket News