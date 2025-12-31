Afghanistan Announce 15-Member Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-Ul-Haq Return

Afghanistan National Cricket Team: The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with Rashid Khan set to continue as captain for the global tournament to be held in India and Sri Lanka. All-rounder Gulbadin Naib and fast bowler Naveen Ul Haq return to the side. Naveen is making a comeback after recovering from a shoulder injury. Fazalhaq Farooqi also returns after missing the recent series against Bangladesh, strengthening Afghanistan’s pace attack.

Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been included in the main squad, while AM Ghazanfar has been named among the reserves along with Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

Afghanistan have been placed in Group D of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 along with New Zealand, South Africa, Canada and the UAE.

The Rashid Khan-led side will open its campaign against New Zealand on Feb. 8 in Chennai. Afghanistan will then face South Africa on Feb. 11 in Ahmedabad, UAE on Feb. 16 in Delhi and Canada on Feb. 19 in Chennai.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran.

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

The same group will also feature in Afghanistan’s upcoming T20 international series against West Indies, beginning Jan. 19, 2026.