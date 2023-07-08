Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz reveals how change in mindset helped him to perform better

Chattogram [Bangladesh], July 8 : Afghanistan's star opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz reflected on how his change in approach allowed him to flourish in the second ODI and help his team to register their maiden ODI series win on Bangladesh's turf.

Gurbaz looked like a different player with the bat as he produced some of the finest cricketing shots throughout his innings of 145(125).

After the match, he revealed how a simple change in his approach helped him to score in a crucial match. He also went on to thank the captain and coach as they didn't let the pressure dwell on the bowlers.

"After three-four innings, I was in hard situation, my performance wasn't very good but I can say thanks to captain and coach. They give a lot of support and confidence to me. There was no pressure on me. The pitch was good for batting. It was planned from the coach and captain. Few matches, I was in a bit of a hurry. This match, I took my time. I read the conditions and then it was easier for me. I think credit goes to him [Zadran] as well. The way he played, he is in good form and he is a very good player. Got so much support from him," Gurbaz said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

With this victory, Afghanistan became the second side to win the ODI series in Bangladesh in the last eight years after England.

Afghanistan completed their first bilateral ODI series victory against Bangladesh by dominating the home team in the second match in Chattogram with a 142-run victory. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 145 while Ibrahim Zadran savoured a century as they combined for a record-breaking opening stand of 256 runs.

Zadran and Gurbaz put on the highest partnership for Afghanistan in the format during the second ODI. With a clinical all-round show from the team, Afghanistan sealed the series 2-0 with a game in hand.

