IPL 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Heartwarming Gesture towards Young Fan Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz charmed fans with a heartwarming gesture ahead of the 17th Indian Premier League season.

Gurbaz met a young fan who came to Eden Gardens to see the KKR players. The opener, despite being in the middle of practice, took time to interact with the fan. The fan requested Gurbaz's batting gloves, and the Afghan cricketer surprised him by gifting them. The young fan was overjoyed with Gurbaz's generosity, and other fans joined for selfies.

Watch video here:

Dil ho toh jaani jaisa 💜 pic.twitter.com/cBaB8Og35r — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 22, 2024

Video of Gurbaz's act of kindness went viral on social media, with netizens praising his sportsmanship. One user wrote, "Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the man with a golden heart. Gifted batting gloves to fans." Another user commented, "Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a true gem."

This wasn't the first time Gurbaz showed his humble side. During the ODI World Cup in India last year, he quietly gave money to homeless people in Ahmedabad. He left money for them while they were sleeping on the streets.

KKR lauded Gurbaz's actions on social media platform "X," stating: "From working tirelessly to raise money for the victims of the Herat Earthquake in Afghanistan earlier this month, to this act of kindness in a foreign land - you inspire us all. God bless you, jaani."

Just amazing act of kindness by Afghan batsman Rahmatullah Gurbaz to pavement dwellers in Ahmedabad after his last match. Far greater than any century he might score — and may he score many! Long may his career thrive, along with his heart…. pic.twitter.com/hgeBubHNzv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 12, 2023

Meanwhile, KKR will host the SunRisers Hyderabad in their season opener at the iconic Eden Garden Stadium, Kolkata on March 23, Saturday.