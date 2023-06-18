Afif, Ebadot return as Bangladesh announce T20I squad for Afghanistan series

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 18 : Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday named their squad for the two-match series against Afghanistan.

Afif Hossain and Ebadot Hossain return to the team for the upcoming Afghanistan T20I series. Afif was also named in the ODI squad for the series against Afghanistan. In 62 T20Is, he has gathered 1020 runs.

Having made his debut in the format during the Asia Cup in 2022, Ebadot has cracked seven wickets in four T20Is. He took 4-47 in the one-off Test against Afghanistan earlier this week.

Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh began with a one-off Test, which was won by a massive margin of 546 runs by the hosts. The three-match ODI encounter will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

Bangladesh T20I squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain and Afif Hossain.

Earlier, Afghanistan announced a squad for ODIs against Bangladesh. Star spinner Rashid Khan has made his return to the side after being rested for the one-off Test against Bangladesh, as Bangladesh hosts Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series from July 5 onwards.

Izharulhaq Naveed, the legspinner who impressed in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), has also earned a maiden ODI call-up. Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem and Sayed Shirzad are also some new names in the squad and they had visited Sri Lanka as well.

These players share only three ODI appearances which means that Afghanistan wants to try out more new players ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will take place in India in October-November this year.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board also chose 10 players who would make up the reserves for their next ODIs and the World Cup in addition to the team to play Bangladesh. The reserves include Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq and Darwish Rasooli.

Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad

Afghanistan backup reserve: Karim Janat, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Ishaq Rahimi.

