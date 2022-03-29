Afghanistan Cricket Board names Graham Thorpe as team's new head coach

New Delhi, March 29 Former England assistant coach Graham Thorpe has been named as Afghanistan's new head coach, replacing South African Lance Klusener, the Afghanistan cricket board said in a statement on Tuesday.

Former English middle-order batter Graham Thorpe, who represented England in 100 Test matches, worked as a coach with the national side for over a decade. Thorpe along with head coach Chris Silverwood and managing director Ashley Giles lost their jobs after the Ashes debacle.

In a statement, the Afghanistan cricket board said, "Former English middle-order batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of our national men's cricket team. He will step up into the role of head coach ahead of the upcoming international events in Afghanistan.

"Graham Thorpe has played hundred Test matches for England from 1987-2002, scoring 6744 runs at 44.66 with 16 centuries and the best of unbeaten 200*. He has also represented England in 82 One-day Internationals (ODIs) during the period, having scored 2380 runs at 37.18 with 21 half-centuries to his name in the format."

Former coach Lance Klusener left the role in November after reaching an agreement with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to not extend his contract. And, after a four-month search for his replacement, the ACB have appointed Thorpe.

