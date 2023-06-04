Afghanistan penalised 20% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Hambantota, June 4 Afghanistan have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Hambantota on Friday, said the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Hashmatullah Shahidi's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Hashmatullah pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Lyndon Hannibal levelled the charge.

Coming to the match, opener Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 98 and shared a 146-run stand for the second wicket with Rahmat Shah, who made 55 as Afghanistan successfully chased down 269 with six wickets in hand.

On Sunday, Sri Lanka bounced back in the three-game series by posting a massive 323/6 in the second ODI and skittling Afghanistan out for just 191 to win by 132 runs and leave the series scoreline 1-1. The series decider will be played on June 7.

