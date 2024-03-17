21 dead, 38 Injured in Bus-Oil Tanker Collision in Afghanistan

At least 21 people were killed and 38 others injured in an accident which took place on the Herat-Kandahar highway in Afghanistan's Helmand on Sunday. Of the injured, 11 people were reported to be in critical condition.

According to reports, the accident happened after the bus driver lost control following a collision with the motorcycle and crashed with an oil tanker travelling in the opposite direction from Kandahar. All the 38 injured were immediately transported to hospitals in Grishk district and the provincial capital of Helmand, Lashkargah City. Of the injured, 11 people were reported to be in critical condition.