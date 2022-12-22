Ahead of Christmas celebrations Tymal Mills, daughter suffers stroke

Tymal Mills has revealed that he pulled out of the Big Bash after his two-year-old daughter Delphi suffered a stroke.The England fast bowler, 30, was at the airport ready to join up with Perth Scorchers when his daughter fell ill."She lost complete use of the left side of her body and we were told they couldn't predict how much she would regain," Mills wrote on Instagram.Mills added that after "the most horrible 11 days", Delphi has recovered enough to go home for Christmas.

Despite all of the challenges she faced our little girl has amazed everyone with her recovery to [the] point where we were discharged with her hopping and skipping out of the hospital," he added."She has lots of rehab, medication and scans ahead but we are so grateful to be where we are right now."Mills, who has two children with wife India-Kate McLaven, missed the birth of their second daughter while he was on England duty during their victorious T20 World Cup campaign.

David Payne, a fellow left-handed pacer who contests for Gloucestershire, was announced as Mill's replacement by Scorchers.After all three of the players, they acquired through the draft were unavailable, they were forced to rework their foreign contracts. Along with Mills, Laurie Evans' contract was revoked because he failed a drug test, while Phil Salt also had an injury during the ODI series against Australia.Currently on the team are Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, and Stephen Eskinazi for the Perth Scorchers.