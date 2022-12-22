Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Christmas at Palliative Care with special children

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar gave some early Christmas cheer to children's at the Happy Feet Home in Sion on December 21. He distributed sweets and played games with the children. The centre supports children and young adults with life-threatening diseases such as cancer, HIV etc. During his visit, Sachin Tendulkar played carrom and cricket with the children.

Sachin Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar.It was an ardent wish of the children under-care to meet their idol someday, which the Master Blaster duly fulfilled by joining in the pre-Christmas celebrations.

The centre, Happy Feet Home, was started in August 2014 with the aim to provide free of cost emotional, psycho-social, educational/vocational and nutritional support to children and young adults with life threatening and life limiting illnesses such as HIV, Thalassemia Major and Cancer.For the children, the ones under-care, it was a dream come true to meet with Sachin Tendulkar. He joined the young ones for a casual interaction. The children were elated in the company of the Master Blaster. Earlier, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation had financially contributed to support the centre in Healthcare, Hygiene, Educational programs and Hospital activities

