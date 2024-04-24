Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: BCCI, Indian Cricketers, Extend Birthday Wishes to India’s Cricket Icon on His 51st Birthday

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 51 today and wishes poured in from the cricket community and beyond. The Board of Control for Cricket in India , the governing body of the sport in the country, took to X to wish Tendulkar on his birthday.India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also extended birthday greetings to Sachin "Paaji", calling him one of the reasons why he learned to aim higher in life. He also attached a video, praising Sachin for the way he backs youngsters and how privileged Yuvraj feels to connect and be friends with someone who is the cricketing "god".



Happy birthday paaji! 🎉 From smashing bowlers on the field to smashing life goals, you're the reason I learned to aim higher in life (and sometimes on the field too 🤪) Here's wishing you loads of love, good health and happiness always 🤗❤️@sachin_rt#HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/t6qFKgKJmZ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2024

Former Indian left-handed batter Suresh Raina also wished Sachin a very happy birthday, saying that his grace on and off the field continues to set a bar for players."Happy Birthday Paji, @sachin_rt! Your legendary career has inspired millions and your grace both on and off the field continues to set the bar. Wishing you health, happiness, and a year as splendid as your cover drives! #HappyBirthdaySachin," tweeted Raina.

Happy Birthday dearest @sachin_rt paaji! You are the reason why I took up the sport. Thank you for being an inspiration 🎂 Looking forward to some golf course partnerships soon 🤝 #HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/k4sHWJRPGa — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 24, 2024

6⃣6⃣4⃣ intl. matches 👍

3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ intl. runs 🙌

2⃣0⃣1⃣ intl. wickets 👌

2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆



The only cricketer to score 💯 intl. hundreds 🫡



Here's wishing the legendary @sachin_rt a very Happy Birthday! 🎂👏#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/2k0Yl9R25S — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2024

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries. Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well.With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties, Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. The Master Blaster is also the first-ever cricketer to have hit a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches. Sachin was also the part of Mumbai Indians franchise from 2008-13 as a player and won the IPL in 2013.