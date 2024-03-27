MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma Receives Special Jersey from Sachin Tendulkar on His 200th IPL Appearance for Mumbai Indians (Watch Video)

Before his 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) match for Mumbai Indians against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma received a special jersey from legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. This match was a significant return for Rohit to the ground where he won his first IPL title with the Deccan Chargers in 2009.

The ceremony, captured in a video shared by Mumbai Indians, showcased Tendulkar presenting Rohit with the commemorative jersey and offering words of encouragement. This milestone makes Rohit the first player to reach 200 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians and marks his 245th appearance in the IPL overall.

Rohit's journey with Mumbai Indians has been illustrious, marked by consistent performances and exemplary leadership since joining the franchise in 2011. Over the years, he has amassed an impressive record of 5,084 runs in 199 IPL matches for MI, displaying a remarkable average of 29.39 and a commendable strike rate of 129.86. His contributions include one century and 34 fifties, with an unbeaten 109* as his highest score.

Taking over the captaincy from Ricky Ponting in 2013, Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to unparalleled success, securing five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) and making two playoff appearances during his tenure.