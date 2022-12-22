Palak Tiwari celebrates Christmas with family

Ahead of Christmas, Palak Tiwari along with her mother Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyansh celebrated the festival at home. On Wednesday, she shared many pictures from the "Christmas mood" on her Instagram handle. In the images, Palak can be seen in a red night suit while her mother Shweta and brother Reyansh twin in blue outfits.

All of them were seen wearing Santa caps while celebrating the spirit of Christmas. Palak Tiwari offered a glimpse of their Christmas celebration preparations in the post including decorating the Christmas tree, putting up stockings for Santa and writing their wishes for Santa. All three of them are seen having a gala time together and preparing for Christmas celebrations, which are on this Sunday, 25th December. Palak shared in the caption, “Christmas mood”.