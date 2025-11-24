Aiden Markram Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy in IND vs SA 2nd Test (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa’s Aiden Markram produced a spectacular catch to dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy on Day 3 of the second Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. India all-rounder was on 10 when he attempted to fend off a bouncer from Marco Jansen. The ball glanced off his shoulder and looped toward the slip cordon. Markram, stationed at second slip, dived full length to take the catch.

What a CATCH by Aiden Markram! Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/yz6S7mOTNU — Soham Ghosh (@Rickcy7) November 24, 2025

India were already under pressure after losing three quick wickets in the first session. Rishabh Pant had earlier fallen attempting a risky shot. Soon after Nitish’s dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja was also dismissed in a similar fashion off Jansen, again caught by Markram.

India were struggling at 147-7 in the 55th over, still 342 runs behind South Africa’s first innings total. The Proteas have been near flawless in the field, with earlier catches by Ryan Rickleton and Markram putting India on the back foot.