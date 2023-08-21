"All my efforts have born fruition": Rinku Singh on maiden player of the match award

Dublin [Ireland], August 21 : India batter Rinku Singh, who bagged his first player of the match award in his second international game, said he is happy that his hard work of many years has paid dividends as the aggressive southpaw played a vital knock of 21-ball 38 runs.

Rinku's cameo gave India's innings a much-needed spark, and his 28-ball 55-run stand with Shivam Dube (22 not out) helped India end with a flourish.

“I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm,” Rinku said at the post-match presentation.

Rinku said the hard work he has done for a decade has not only kept him grounded but also pushes him to continue working hard towards his ambitions.

Even after losing Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket with five overs to play, Rinku teamed up with fellow left-hander Shivam Dube to keep India in contention for a high total. In the final over, he smacked Ireland's best bowler, Barry McCarthy, for two sixes and a boundary, including a lovely six over cover off a wide yorker.

Rinku's confident innings finished with a top edge in the penultimate over. If his late burst was any indication, the IPL sensation was ready to take on the world stage.

"I listen to the captain (smiles). The hard work that I have done, has been working hard for 10 years. The hard work that I did gets paid off with such contributions. The first game I batted, I get the Player of the Match, and it could not get any happier,” said Rinku.

Earlier, India posted a good total of 185/5 on the back of a cultivated half-century from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) and some big late aggressive hitting from Rinku Singh (38 from 21 deliveries).

Experienced opener Andy Balbirnie (72) gave Ireland some hope with some valuable runs at the top of the order in reply, but Ravi Bishnoi (2/37), Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Bumrah picked up two wickets each to ensure India registered the victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor