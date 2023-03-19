All round Bangladesh led by heroics from Shakib, Hridoy, Ebadot beat Ireland by 183 runs in first ODI

Sylhet [Bangladesh], March 19 : Fiery spells from Ebadot Hossain and Nasum Ahmed helped Bangladesh clinch a massive 183-run win over Ireland in the first ODI of the three-match series at Sylhet on Saturday.

With this win, Bangladesh is 1-0 up in the series.

In the chase of 339 runs, Ireland openers Stephen Doheny and Paul Stirling gave a solid start to the visitors. They rotated the strike well and found gaps effortlessly to bring up their 50-run stand in 59 balls.

At the end of 10 overs of mandatory powerplay, Ireland was at 51/0, with Doheny (25*) and Stirling (22*) unbeaten.

But soon, the trio of Ebadot, Shakib al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed was all over Ireland's batting. Shakib got the first wicket, dismissing Doheny for 34 runs off 38 balls. Ireland was 60/1 at that point.

Wickets started falling at rapid rate for Ireland, who lost Stirling (22), Harry Tector (3), skipper Andy Balbirnie (5) and the wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker (6) quickly. Ireland was reduced to 76/5 in 17.1 overs. In just seven overs or so, they had lost five wickets for 16 runs.

Curtis Campher and George Dockrell tried to rebuild the innings following this flurry of early wickets.

Ireland brought up their 100-run mark in 22.1 overs. But Nasum struck to remove Camper for 16 while Ebadot got the wicket of Dockrell for 45 off 47 balls after he knocked off his leg stump. Dockrell ended the innings as the top scorer for his side.

After this, Ireland could not put up much of a fight and was bundled out for just 155 in 30.5 overs.

Ebadot was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking 4/42 in 6.5 overs. Nasum also took 3/43 in his eight overs. Shakib got one while Taskin took two wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh ended their innings at 338/8 in their 50 overs after being put to bat first by Ireland. Knocks from Shakib, Towhid Hridoy (92 off 85 balls) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (44 off 26 balls) were vital in taking the hosts to a big score after some early wickets.

Ireland had reduced Bangladesh to 81/3. The hosts came back into the game after a 135-run stand between Shakib and Towhid Hridoy, who was making his ODI debut.

Towhid's knock earned him the 'Player of the Match title.

Hume was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, taking 4/60 in her 10 overs. Mark Adair, Andy McBrine and Curtis Campher took a wicket each.

The second ODI will be held on March 20, followed by the third and final ODI on March 23. After this, the three-match T20I series between both sides will start from March 27 and will go on till March 31. Ireland will also play a solitary Test match against the Asian side from April 4.

