Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain ruled out of World Cup 2023

In a major blow for Bangladesh, pacer Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the World Cup owing to a knee injury. According to a Cricbuzz report, Ebadot suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during last month's ODI series against Afghanistan. The 29-year-old pacer, who has represented Bangladesh in 12 ODIs since his 50-over debut last year, was replaced by Tanzim Sakib for the Asia Cup. Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and ODI captain Shakib al Hasan were disappointed to lose Ebadot."

It is very sad that Ebadot is not with us because he was an important part of our team and taking that into consideration it is quite disappointing," Shakib had told reporters during the pre series press conference in Dhaka on August 26."Ebadot is one of our impact bowlers, the fastest bowler out of the five fast bowlers we played in the last few series. So, it's a big loss, and to replace him straight away it's a hard task," added Hathurusingha in the presser attended by both of them. The absence of Ebadot absence changes the dynamics of the bowling attack. He used to bowl the middle overs, allowing Taskin Ahmed to operate with the new ball. It was Ebadot's pace that helped him succeed in the middle overs and it remains to be seen how Taskin fits in that role. The ODI World Cup is slated to commence from October 5.

