Ebadot Hossain ruled out of Asia Cup 2023

Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The right-arm pace bowler is yet to fully recover from the injury sustained in the recent Afghanistan series. He injured his left leg while bowling in the second ODI of the series. That is why he was not kept in the T20 series team against Afghanistan in July.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib was named as the standby players alongside Saif Hasan and Taijul Islam for the Asia Cup. BCB selector said Sakib or Khaled Ahmed, who has been practising with the team, will be included as replacement. Ebadot hasn't been fully fit and we don't want to take any risk ahead of the World Cup. So the team will go without him in the Asia Cup. We will announce the replacement soon. We will include either Tanzim Shakib or Khaled Ahmed to the Asia Cup squad as a replacement,” Nannu said.Ebadot was one of the five pacers in the squad along with Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.