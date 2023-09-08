Bumrah rejoins Indian team ahead of Super 4 clash vs Pakistan

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has joined the national team ahead of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash on Sunday. The right-arm speedster had left the Indian squad ahead of their game against Nepal for the birth of his first child.According to media reports, the 29-year-old will join the team for a practice session at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where the marquee fixture will take place.

Due to wet weather conditions, Rohit Sharma and co. might have to practice indoors, as they did on Thursday. However, with no rain in Colombo since morning on Friday, the Indian team will be looking forward to a good net session in the evening.

Bumrah had departed Sri Lanka immediately after India's first game against Pakistan on September 2 and was unable to participate in the second league encounter, versus Nepal on September 4. However, his return coincides perfectly with the team's first Super 4 contest.India made it to the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 with a 10-wicket win over Nepal in Kandy.