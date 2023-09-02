India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Rain halts play with India at 15/0

Rain has interrupted play in Pallekele with India's score at 15 for no loss in 4.2 overs. The ground staff come charging in with the covers and in no time, they cover the entire square. Rohit Sharma looked confident against Shaheen Shah Afridi before rain interrupted proceedings.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan at the Pallekele. Pakistan are unchanged as they declared yesterday. On the other hand, India have picked Shardul Thakur ahead of Mohammed Shami. It looks lie an interesting call as India want to extend their batting depth as much as possible. Given Thakur’s inconsistency in bowling it is a huge call as between the two it is Shami who is a better bowler across all conditions.

Playing 11:

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf