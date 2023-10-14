Rohit Sharma leads India to victory, beating Pakistan by 7 wickets

In a highly anticipated encounter, India claimed a convincing 7-wicket victory over Pakistan during Match No. 12 of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India displayed exceptional bowling skills, limiting their arch-rivals to a total of 191 runs.

The Indian team exhibited remarkable teamwork and performance, securing a well-deserved win. Captain Rohit Sharma emerged as the top-scorer for India, contributing 86 runs from 63 balls, while Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 53 off 62 balls further solidified India's dominance. With this triumph, India looks ahead to their forthcoming match against Bangladesh, scheduled for Thursday, while Pakistan gears up to face Australia in their next encounter on Friday.