Australia Topples India To Claim No 1 Spot in ICC Test Rankings

Australia dethroned India as the world's No. 1 Test team in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings update released on Friday. The rise comes on the back of their 209-run victory over India in last year's World Test Championship final at The Oval. Australia's rating now stands at 124 points, four clear of India (120) and 19 ahead of third-placed England (105).

There is no other change at the top of the Test rankings, with South Africa (103), New Zealand (96), Pakistan (89), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (82) and Bangladesh (53) retaining their positions.

According to ICC media release, the rankings update only considers performances since May 2021. India's impressive 2-1 series win over Australia under Virat Kohli in January 2021 falls outside this period. All results between May 2021 and May 2023 are weighted at 50%, with the following 12 months – including Australia's World Test Championship victory – weighted at 100%.

While India (122 points) slipped from the top spot in the Test rankings, they remain No. 1 in both white-ball formats, extending their lead in ODI cricket to six points over Australia (116).

Here's the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings: