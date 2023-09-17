Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell shatters Sri Lanka's top-order in Asia Cup final

In a thrilling turn of events during the Asia Cup 2023 final at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj showcased his remarkable talent by snatching four wickets in just five deliveries. The match had India bowling first, and Siraj's fiery performance rattled Sri Lanka's top-order.

Siraj's impressive spell commenced by removing Pathum Nissanka from the crease, followed by the dismissals of Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Dhananjaya de Silva in rapid succession. Sri Lanka found themselves in dire straits at 12 for five in just four overs, thanks to Siraj's bowling prowess.

Mohammed Siraj became the fourth fastest Indian to claim 50 wickets in one-day internationals.

Si Siraj began his spell with an impressive maiden over right after Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Sri Lanka's opener, Kusal Perera, in the very first over of the match. What followed was nothing short of remarkable as Siraj delivered one of the finest overs in the tournament's history, wreaking havoc on Sri Lanka's batting order.

In this incredible over, Siraj first removed opener Pathum Nissanka, thanks to a brilliant catch by Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. Then, in the third ball of the same over, he claimed the wicket of the in-form Sadeera Samarawickrama with an lbw decision. Next up, Charith Asalanka fell prey to Siraj's impeccable delivery, driving the ball safely into the hands of Ishan Kishan. Although he conceded a boundary in the penultimate ball, Siraj bounced back with a beauty, causing Dhananjaya de Silva to be caught behind the stumps, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 12 for 5.

Siraj didn't stop there; he returned in the fifth over to clean up Sri Lanka's skipper, Dasun Shanaka, completing a remarkable five-wicket haul in his ODI career.