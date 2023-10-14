ICC World Cup 2023: India Wins Toss and Opts to Bowl Against Arch-Rival Pakistan in High-Stakes Clash

In a highly anticipated showdown at the World Cup 2023, India won the toss and elected to bowl against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday. The match is being held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, and it marks a significant moment as India and Pakistan face off in an ODI in India for the first time in a decade.

With over 1.3 lakh enthusiastic fans in attendance, this India-Pakistan clash is nothing short of a cricketing spectacle. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has seized the opportunity to reignite the tournament's excitement and viewership through this intense rivalry.

The playing XIs for the teams are as follows:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf