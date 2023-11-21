Watch: Rahul Gandhi takes 'panauti' dig at PM Modi after India's World Cup loss to Australia

During his electoral campaign in Rajasthan's Jalore, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referred to Prime Minister Modi as 'panauti' (bad omen), attributing him to India's loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Gandhi asserted that the team was performing well until the Prime Minister arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to witness the final match between India and Australia. "Our boys would have won the world cup, but panauti made them lose," Gandhi reportedly stated in a poll rally. "TV people won't show you this, but people of the country know this," he added.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 concluded with Australia becoming world champions for the sixth time by defeating India, who were the favourites to lift the coveted trophy. The final match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was attended by prominent figures from the glamour and sports world. Despite India's loss, the team garnered praise for its style of play and a remarkable 10-match winning streak leading up to the final against Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the stadium during the latter half of the second innings and witnessed the final few overs of the contest. Following India's defeat, PM Modi visited the Indian dressing room, offering consolation to the players. "Desh aap log ko dekh raha hai (The nation is watching you)," PM Modi conveyed to Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, who was also awarded the player of the tournament. The Prime Minister met other players in the dressing room, particularly consoling Mohammed Shami, the pacer who lit up the World Cup with his explosive spells and secured the most wickets in the tournament. PM Modi greeted all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, expressing, "hota hai (It happens in sports)," while shaking hands with Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian team during the World Cup.