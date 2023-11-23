"Wish we had 300 runs, then...": Mohammed Shami reflects on India's World Cup defeat

India faced a disappointing defeat in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia, losing by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Opting to bat first on a challenging pitch, India posted 240 runs in fifty overs. Australia responded with a steady batting performance, overcoming an early scare at 47-3 to secure victory with seven overs remaining.

Mohammed Shami claimed the initial breakthrough by dismissing Australia's opener David Warner for 7. Jasprit Bumrah added pressure by taking two quick wickets, but Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne stabilized the innings. Head's exceptional knock of 137 off 120 balls, supported by Labuschagne's unbeaten 55, led Australia to victory. Dew further favoured the batting side, contributing to India's challenge in defending the target.

When asked about the reasons for losing the ICC World Cup final, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami says, "The thing was that we did not have enough runs. If we had 300 runs, we would have easily defended it..."



Days following the clash, Shami spoke about India's loss as he arrived in Amroha to spend time with his family. In a media interaction upon his arrival, Shami stated that India lacked runs on the board, which made it difficult for the bowlers to defend the target. “We didn't have as many runs. Wish we had 300 runs, then we could have easily defended. But I don't think it is right to blame any one particular thing. It is important to look at where we stand as a team. It is important to work as a unit. But I'll say one thing that maybe, we fell short on runs,” Shami said in a video posted by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter).

Shami had an exceptional performance in the World Cup, concluding as the leading wicket-taker with 23 dismissals in seven matches. Notably, Shami wasn't initially included in the Indian XI for the first four games but entered the team due to a change in the combination prompted by Hardik Pandya's injury. Currently, Shami is among the rested players as India faces Australia in a five-match T20I series that commenced on Thursday.