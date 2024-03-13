Mohammed Shami Gives Major Update on His Recovery After Heel Surgery

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is making steady progress in his recovery from the heel surgery he underwent earlier this year, as he provided an update on his condition on Wednesday. Shami, who has been sidelined since the World Cup final defeat against Australia on November 19, had the stitches removed after the surgery on his right foot.

"Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey," Shami tweeted.

Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wiuY4ul3pT — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) March 13, 2024

The 33-year-old underwent surgery on his achilles tendon on February 26 and has been on the path to recovery since then. However, Shami will be absent from the upcoming IPL 2024 and is expected to miss the T20 World Cup 2024 as well.

Read Also | Mohammed Shami Likely To Contest Lok Sabha Election On BJP Ticket From West Bengal: Reports

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier revealed that Shami is aiming to return to action during the home series against Bangladesh later this year. "Shami’s surgery is done, he is back in India. Shami’s return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh," Shah stated earlier this week.

Since his standout performance in India's World Cup campaign, where he topped the bowling charts with 24 wickets, Shami has missed key Test series against South Africa and England.