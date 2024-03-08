Mohammed Shami Likely To Contest Lok Sabha Election On BJP Ticket From West Bengal: Reports

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly considering nominating cricketer Mohammad Shami from West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. According to reports, the party has approached Shami with the proposal, and though the star cricketer has not confirmed his decision, discussions have been positive. Shami, who represents Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and continues to play domestic cricket for the state, is seen as a potential candidate to strengthen the BJP's presence in minority-dominated constituencies in Bengal.

Media reports suggest that Shami's name has been proposed for the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, which gained attention after witnessing violence in the Sandeshkhali village within its boundaries. The party believes that Shami's nomination could be strategically beneficial in the region.

Currently on a break due to a recent surgery, Shami received wishes for a speedy recovery from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shami, who last played cricket during India's ODI World Cup campaign, played a crucial role in reaching the final by taking 24 wickets in seven matches at an impressive average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20. After the World Cup finals loss against Australia, PM Modi individually met the players and praised Shami's sensational performance, expressing appreciation by hugging the cricketer. A video from the cricket team’s dressing room capturing this moment went viral.

Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back! pic.twitter.com/Aev27mzni5 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) November 20, 2023

Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you. https://t.co/XGYwj51G17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2024

Shami has also garnered attention beyond the cricket field, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah meeting him. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the construction of a cricket stadium in Shami's native village in Amroha. The decision to field Shami in the Lok Sabha polls aligns with the BJP's efforts to leverage his popularity and influence in West Bengal.

Thrilled to announce that I have been honored with an award from Chief Minister @myogiadityanath sir at the prestigious Times of India-TOISA awards as a best cricketer of the year 🏆presented by the Uttar Pradesh government!"



#AwardWinning, #TOISAAwards,… pic.twitter.com/pO2MYravan — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) February 24, 2024

