Lok Sabha Election 2024: Yuvraj Singh Reacts to Reports of Him Contesting From Gurdaspur

Yuvraj Singh, the ex-Indian cricketer, has denied recent media speculations suggesting his candidacy in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency. Instead, he emphasized his commitment to aiding people through his charitable organization, the You We Can foundation.

Taking to his social media handle, the former India all-rounder posted on X, "Contrary to media reports, I'm not contesting elections from Gurdaspur. My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation, 'YouWeCan'. Let's continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities."

Following media reports suggesting Yuvraj Singh's potential candidacy for a BJP ticket from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency, the former cricketer has clarified his stance, refuting these claims. The two-time World Cup winner affirmed his dedication to making a positive impact through his foundation, dismissing any intentions of entering electoral politics.

Amidst speculation surrounding Yuvraj Singh's potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, recent developments indicate a possible replacement for current Gurdaspur MP, actor Sunny Deol, who represents the BJP. Reports suggest that Yuvraj's meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari last month has sparked discussions regarding his candidacy, leading to his name emerging as a contender for the upcoming polls. These discussions gain significance in anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections, expected to take place in April-May.