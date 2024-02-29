BCCI Gives Major Update on Mohammed Shami’s Health After Surgery

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following a successful heel surgery. Shami, who last played during India's ODI World Cup campaign, underwent surgery on February 26 for a right heel problem. The statement from BCCI indicated that Shami is recovering well and will soon head to the NCA in Bengaluru to begin the rehabilitation process.

"Shami underwent a surgery on February 26 for his right heel problem. He is recovering well and will soon head to the NCA in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process," BCCI said in its statement.

The pacer played a crucial role in India's journey to the ODI World Cup final, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in seven games. Despite playing through pain and taking injections to treat his ankle during the World Cup, Shami has been away from cricket since then. He averaged an impressive 10.70 with the ball and had a strike rate of 12.20 in the tournament.

Read Also | IPL 2024: Nicholas Pooran Replaces Krunal Pandya as Vice-Captain for Lucknow Super Giants

Shami's injury comes as a setback for the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL 2024, where he will miss the entire season. This development is particularly significant for the Shubman Gill-led team, which traded Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal. Shami was the highest wicket-taker for the Titans during their second-place finish in IPL 2023.

Last month, Shami had initially expressed confidence in recovering from the ankle stiffness in time for the England Tests. However, a reassessment at the NCA later ruled out the possibility, leading to the decision for a heel operation. Shami confirmed the successful surgery on February 26 through a tweet, stating, "Just had a successful heel operation on my Achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet."

Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! 👟 Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet. #AchillesRecovery#HeelSurgery#RoadToRecoverypic.twitter.com/LYpzCNyKjS — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) February 26, 2024

The absence of Shami will be felt not only in the Test series against England but also in the upcoming IPL season, adding challenges for the Gujarat Titans as they aim for success under their new captain, Shubman Gill.

Read Also | BCCI Announces Revised India Squad for Fifth Test Against England in Dharamsala