BCCI Announces Revised India Squad for Fifth Test Against England in Dharamsala

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the revised lineup for the upcoming fifth and final Test against England, set to commence on March 7 in Dharamsala. The most notable development is the absence of India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, who has been ruled out due to fitness concerns. The BCCI Medical Team is actively monitoring Rahul's condition and is in consultation with specialists in London for further guidance.

Meanwhile, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the fourth Test in Ranchi, is slated to rejoin the squad in Dharamsala for the crucial fifth Test. Bumrah has been in exceptional form, amassing 17 wickets in the series against England, outperforming the spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance has solidified his standing as a premier fast bowler. With 31 wickets at an impressive average of 14.54 in seven Tests in India, including two five-wicket hauls, Bumrah recently became the first Indian fast bowler to attain the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test Bowling rankings.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar has been released from the squad to join his Ranji Trophy side, Tamil Nadu, for their semi-final fixture against Mumbai, beginning on March 2, 2024. Sundar is expected to rejoin the Indian squad after the conclusion of the domestic fixture, contingent on the team's requirements for the fifth Test.

Rajat Patidar, despite a modest performance in his Test debut series, retains his place in the squad for the final Test. Patidar, who made his debut in Vizag, has faced scrutiny for his batting performances, managing just 32 runs in six innings, including two ducks.

Additionally, the BCCI announced that senior pacer Mohammed Shami successfully underwent surgery on February 26, 2024, addressing his right heel problem. Shami is on the path to recovery and is slated to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

