IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Miss Few More Games for MI as He Continues Recovery from Surgery

India and Mumbai Indians' talented batsman Suryakumar Yadav is expected to take a few more days to regain match fitness as he continues his recovery from a sports hernia surgery, according to reports. The absence of SKY has been felt keenly by Mumbai Indians, who have suffered defeats in both their IPL 2024 matches so far.

Head Coach Mark Boucher refrained from providing a definitive update on SKY's fitness status before the season commenced. While there has been no confirmation of clearance from the BCCI's medical staff either, however, reports indicate that SKY's progress is positive.

Amid this, a BCCI source informed PTI about SKY's ongoing recovery and potential return to the MI squad.

Read Also | Hardik Pandya and Sachin Tendulkar Boost Mumbai Indians' Morale After Second IPL 2024 Defeat (Watch Video)

“Surya is making very good progress and very soon he will be back playing for MI. However, he might have to sit out for a few more games, having missed the first two,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

The last time Suryakumar Yadav took the field was in December 2023 during India's limited-overs tour of South Africa. Known for his diverse shot selection, Yadav is often compared to retired South African star AB de Villiers. He boasts a remarkable strike rate of 171.55 in T20 cricket, amassing 2141 runs with four centuries in 60 T20I appearances for India

In the third T20I in Johannesburg, he scored a blistering century off just 56 deliveries but unfortunately sustained an ankle injury. Subsequently, he underwent two surgeries, ruling him out of the T20I series against Afghanistan in January, which was India's final international assignment in the format before the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA.