IPL 2024: BCCI Invites Franchise Owners for Informal Meet in Ahmedabad on April 16, Likely to Discuss Mega Auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called a meeting with all 10 IPL team owners on April 16 in Ahmedabad. The meeting will take place during the Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“The IPL owners have been invited for an informal meeting. There is no set agenda. Since IPL will be into its second month, it will be a good time for all stake-holders to get together,” a BCCI official told PTI.

This is the first such meeting within a week of the ongoing 2024 IPL season, where 13 of the scheduled 74 matches have been played.

The BCCI hasn't disclosed a specific agenda, but IPL CEO Hemang Amin said the meeting will discuss the "way forward" for the league, including potential improvements, long-term sustainability, and salary caps.

Read Also | MS Dhoni Injured? Former CSK Captain Seen Limping With Ice Pack After Match Against DC - WATCH

Only franchise owners, operational teams, and senior officials will be allowed. Unlike auctions where team coaches, mentors, and captains participate, this meeting will focus solely on franchise leadership.

The BCCI has invited owners from Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings.

Possible Discussion Topics

Cricbuzz reports that several topics could be on the table. Salary caps are a potential focus, with some advocating for stricter limits on player spending. Last year's mini-auction saw record-breaking bids, with Mitchell Starc fetching 24.75 crore and Pat Cummins getting 20.50 crore.

Another potential topic is the number of player retentions allowed before the mega auction. Currently, teams can retain only four players, which some franchises believe should be increased to eight. The Right to Match (RTM) card, which allows teams to match bids for former players, might also be discussed after its absence in the 2022 mega auction.

The meeting will be attended by BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal. They will be joined by IPL CEO Hemang Amin to lead discussions and address any concerns.

Read Also | IPL 2024: KKR-RR game on April 17 at Eden Gardens in Doubt, BCCI Likely To Change Schedule