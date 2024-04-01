MS Dhoni Injured? Former CSK Captain Seen Limping With Ice Pack After Match Against DC - WATCH

Former Chennai Superkings skipper and star cricketer was seen limping at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium after an explosive knock of 37* from 16 balls in the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 31.

After the post-match event, Dhoni also met groundstaff and former India teammates Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Khaleel Ahmed of ACA-VDCA Stadium. After videos of him in which he is seen limping sparked concern among his fans worldwide. He is also seen wearing an ice pack on his leg while making gestures for the Vizag ground staff.

Dhoni Seen Liping While Walking Towards Pavillion:

After the match was completed, Dhoni was approached by a few ground workers before he gathered the rest and posed for a photograph with them. The touching video, which has now gone viral on social media, melted the hearts of netizens. However, a clip of the moment showed the 42-year-old in absolute discomfort as he limped towards the groundsmen, wearing an ice pack on his left calf muscle.

MS Dhoni Seen Wearing Ice Pack on His Left Leg

While it may raise significant concern, given that it is just the start of the tournament, but Dhoni will get a rest period of four days before CSK play their next game in IPL 2024 on April 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

CSK, who suffered their first defeat in IPL 2024 on Sunday after back-to-back wins at home, are currently placed second in the table after Kolkata Knight Riders, who won both their first two matches so far.