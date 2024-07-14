MS Dhoni pens love-filled note for newlyweds Radika, Anant, dedicates 'Dilbaro' song to bride's father Viren Merchant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Star cricketer MS Dhoni rarely posts on social media but whenever he does he undoubtedly wins everyone's hearts. His latest Instagram post is proof of this fact as he penned down a heartfelt note for newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Dhoni, who was one of the celebrities invited to the wedding, extended his best wishes to Anant and Radhika in a special post. The CSK wicketkeeper wished for their life to be filled with happiness, laughter and adventure. He also posted a picture in which Radhika could be seen hugging him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9ZrHdry8YA/?hl=en

"Radhika, may your radiant smile never fade! Anant, please continue to cherish and care for Radhika with the same love and kindness you show to everyone around you. May your married life be filled with happiness, laughter, and adventure. Congratulations and see you guys soon. Song is for Viren uncle," he wrote, adding 'Dilbaro' song in background.

Dhoni attended the wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

Cricketers like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Rishab Pant, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya also attended the wedding celebrations.

Political figures present at the ceremony included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others.

Bollywood luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh also graced the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor