MS Dhoni and Sakshi Celebrate 15 Years of Marriage, Watch Heartwarming Celebration Video

Indian's star cricket player Mahendra Singh Dhoni took Instagram and shared a heartwarming video of him celebrating his wedding anniversary with Sakhi. They got married on July 4, 2010. Their love story is never less than a movie.

Their love story began in 2007 when they first met in Kolkata. At the time, Sakshi was doing an internship at the hotel where the Indian cricket team was staying. They were introduced by a common friend and Dhoni took Sakshi's phone number. After messaging each other, their relationship blossomed over the next two years.

Dhoni and Sakshi got married on July 4, 2010, in Dehradun. Sakshi had never been to Dhoni's hometown of Ranchi before, and she first visited the city on Dhoni's birthday on July 7, after their marriage. Prior to his relationship with Sakshi, Dhoni had a previous love interest named Priyanka Jha when he was around 20 years old. Tragically, Priyanka passed away in a road accident in 2003-04, shattering Dhoni's dreams of marrying her.

Dhoni and Sakshi's love story blossomed in 2008 and they have been happily married since 2010. They were blessed with a daughter named Ziva in 2015. Dhoni's love story with Sakshi has been portrayed in the 2016 biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story".