MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams PM Modi's dressing room visit after World Cup loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the dressing room of Team India after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Prime Minister engaged with the players, offering encouragement and applauding their efforts during the World Cup. However, this visit has sparked criticism from opposition leaders who accuse PM Modi of opportunism.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her concerns on social media, stating that the Indian cricketers appeared uncomfortable dealing with the loss and having cameras thrust on them for the Prime Minister's team to record a 'pep talk.'

"The Indian cricketers clearly look uncomfortable, having to deal with the loss and then have cameras thrust on them inside the dressing room for PMs team to record ‘pep talk’. Yeah you can troll this tweet as much as you’ll want," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X.

Former Indian cricketer who was part of the 1983 World Cup Winning Indian Team and also Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad said that the dressing room is the sanctum sanctorum of any team and the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not allow anyone to enter the dressing room. 

"The dressing room is the sanctum sanctorum of any team. @ICC does not allow anybody to enter these rooms apart from the players and the support staff. PM of India should have met the team outside the dressing room in the private visitors area. I say this as a #sportsman and not #politician. Would @narendramodi allow his supporters to come and console or congratulate him in his bedroom, dressing room or the toilet?   #Sportspersons are far more disciplined than #politicians," former Indian cricketer wrote.

However, cricketers Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja appreciated PM Modi's support. Shami thanked all Indians for their backing and expressed gratitude to PM Modi for visiting the dressing room and boosting the team's spirits, emphasizing their determination to bounce back.

Ravindra Jadeja acknowledged the heartbreak of falling short in the tournament but highlighted the uplifting support from the people. He found PM Modi's visit to the dressing room special and motivating, stating that the Prime Minister's encouragement was precisely what the players needed at that moment.

The Prime Minister's visit has become a topic of debate, with contrasting views on the appropriateness of his presence in the dressing room. While some criticize it as opportunistic, others view it as a timely and motivating gesture to uplift the spirits of Team India after their defeat in the World Cup final.

