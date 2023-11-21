MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams PM Modi's dressing room visit after World Cup loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the dressing room of Team India after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Prime Minister engaged with the players, offering encouragement and applauding their efforts during the World Cup. However, this visit has sparked criticism from opposition leaders who accuse PM Modi of opportunism.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her concerns on social media, stating that the Indian cricketers appeared uncomfortable dealing with the loss and having cameras thrust on them for the Prime Minister's team to record a 'pep talk.'

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Team India in their dressing room after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 19th November.



The PM spoke to the players and encouraged them for their performance throughout the tournament.



(Video:… pic.twitter.com/ZqYIakoIIj — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

"The Indian cricketers clearly look uncomfortable, having to deal with the loss and then have cameras thrust on them inside the dressing room for PMs team to record ‘pep talk’. Yeah you can troll this tweet as much as you’ll want," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X.

The Indian cricketers clearly look uncomfortable, having to deal with the loss and then have cameras thrust on them inside the dressing room for PMs team to record ‘pep talk’ .

Yeah you can troll this tweet as much as you’ll want. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 21, 2023

Former Indian cricketer who was part of the 1983 World Cup Winning Indian Team and also Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad said that the dressing room is the sanctum sanctorum of any team and the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not allow anyone to enter the dressing room.

"The dressing room is the sanctum sanctorum of any team. @ICC does not allow anybody to enter these rooms apart from the players and the support staff. PM of India should have met the team outside the dressing room in the private visitors area. I say this as a #sportsman and not #politician. Would @narendramodi allow his supporters to come and console or congratulate him in his bedroom, dressing room or the toilet? #Sportspersons are far more disciplined than #politicians," former Indian cricketer wrote.

The dressing room is the

sanctum sanctorum of any

team. @ICC does not allow anybody

to enter these rooms apart

from the players and the

support staff.



PM of India should have met

the team outside the dressing

room in the private visitors

area.



I say this as a… — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) November 21, 2023

However, cricketers Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja appreciated PM Modi's support. Shami thanked all Indians for their backing and expressed gratitude to PM Modi for visiting the dressing room and boosting the team's spirits, emphasizing their determination to bounce back.

Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back! pic.twitter.com/Aev27mzni5 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) November 20, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja acknowledged the heartbreak of falling short in the tournament but highlighted the uplifting support from the people. He found PM Modi's visit to the dressing room special and motivating, stating that the Prime Minister's encouragement was precisely what the players needed at that moment.

We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating. pic.twitter.com/q0la2X5wfU — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 20, 2023

The Prime Minister's visit has become a topic of debate, with contrasting views on the appropriateness of his presence in the dressing room. While some criticize it as opportunistic, others view it as a timely and motivating gesture to uplift the spirits of Team India after their defeat in the World Cup final.