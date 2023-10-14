Watch: Shoaib Akhtar expresses disappointment over Pakistan's batting collapse against India in World Cup clash

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar voiced his disappointment at Pakistan's batting performance during their ICC World Cup 2023 match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Taking to his official social media platform at the fall of the sixth wicket, Akhtar predicted that Pakistan would struggle to cross the 200-run mark.

His prediction turned out to be accurate as Pakistan's innings took a dramatic turn, losing their final eight wickets for a mere 36 runs. This collapse saw them plummet from 155-2 to a total of 191 all out in just over 40 overs.

The Men in Green's batting performance was characterized by one significant partnership – an 82-run stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, with Rizwan making a valuable half-century. However, none of the other batters managed to reach the half-century mark, resulting in a below-par team total.

What a waste of opportunity on a great batting wicket. Disappointed. Very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/2EnC1z9zni — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 14, 2023

In a video shared on social media, he said, "They got a great platform, including Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, but they couldn't capitalize. Pakistan didn't have the talent to make a big score and capitalize on the situation. Very disheartening to see Pakistan losing a game on a very good batting track. Why are the batters playing with the cross bat?"

Despite his disappointment with Pakistan's performance, Akhtar lauded Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his excellent tactics and well-timed bowling changes. He said, "I think even 200 is far-fetched from this position. What a great great opportunity has been missed on a good wicket. India's spinners have bowled very well. Well done! Great captaincy by Rohit Sharma. His bowling changes were perfect due to which India were in the match. Just hope for the best now."