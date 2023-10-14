ICC World Cup 2023: Men In Blue bowl out archrivals for 191, Babar Azam makes 50

In a high-stakes encounter at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium, Pakistan faced a daunting challenge against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. Pakistan was bowled out for 191 in 42.5 overs, succumbing to the relentless pressure applied by the Indian bowlers.

The match began with promise for Pakistan as their top order provided a decent start. Captain Babar Azam showcased his skills, contributing 50 runs from 58 balls, while Mohammad Rizwan scored 49 runs off 69 deliveries. However, their partnership of 112 runs was shattered when Babar fell victim to Mohammed Siraj (8-0-50-2). Shortly after, Rizwan missed out on a deserved fifty, falling short by just one run to Jasprit Bumrah (7-1-19-2-2.71).

The rest of Pakistan's batting lineup crumbled rapidly, unable to counter the pressure exerted by India's bowlers. Five Indian bowlers contributed significantly, each claiming two wickets. Notably, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (10-0-35-2) was the sole Indian bowler to complete his full quota, accounting for the dismissals of Iftikhar Ahmed (4) and Saud Shakeel (6).

Brief Scores: Pakistan 191 all out in 42.5 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Rizwan 49; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/50, Kuldeep Yadav 2/35, Ravindra Jadeja 2/38).