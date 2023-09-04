Asia Cup 2023: India qualify for Super 4s after crushing win over Nepal

India defeated Nepal by 10 wickets, and subsequently, qualified for the Super Four stage. Rohit Sharma remains unbeaten on 74 runs from 59 deliveries, with Shubman Gill unbeaten on 67 runs from 62 deliveries. Nepal produced a valiant effort after being invited to bat first as they managed to post 230 before running out of wickets in 48.2 overs. What compounded India's woes was their sloppiness in the field as they dropped a plethora of chances, allowing Nepal to capitalise.

Apart from the catches, India also missed a host of easy fielding opportunities. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh added 65 runs for the opening wicket before Shardul Thakur removed Bhurtel for 38(25). Soon after his dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja joined the party and led India's fightback. Jadeja scalped three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj chipped in with three more. Aasif emerged as the standout batter from the Nepal camp, as he became the first from his country to slam a half-century against India. The opener scored 58(97) before getting out to Siraj in the 30th over. Sompal Kami also showed good intent and added 48(56) to Nepal's total before getting out.