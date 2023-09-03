Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah returns home due to personal reasons

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has returned home for personal reasons, and will be back for the Asia Cup in a few days.This means that Bumrah will be missing the clash against Nepal on September 4, Monday, and will be back in time for the Super 4s clash.

It was during the India tour of Ireland last month that Bumrah donned the Indian colors for the first time since having been ruled out of the T20 World Cup last year owing to a recurring back injury. As a result of the injury, he had also missed out the several bilateral series, IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship final.