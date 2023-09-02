Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match called off due to rain

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup group stage game was called off in Pallekele on Saturday due to rain. Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) bailed India to 266 after Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf created havoc in the early stages.

Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with a 4-fer while Rauf and Naseem Shah nabbed three wickets each in a first-ever instance of pacers picking all 10 wickets in an Asia Cup game. Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat first in their tournament opener. Both teams have got a point each after the game was abandoned.